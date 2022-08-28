UAE president orders relief aid to flood-hit Pakistan

Urgent relief and humanitarian assistance will be provided to Pakistan on the orders of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after the south Asian country was hit with deadly monsoon flooding, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Saturday.

WAM said that the relied aid "includes some 3,000 tons of food supplies, as well as tons of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials."



The UAE president also ordered that humanitarian relief services are secured to help those displaced by the floods in order to face the challenges before them, WAM reported.



"The UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions concerned with efforts to secure the safety of the affected and their food, medical and logistical needs," the agency added.



The UAE assistance to Pakistan comes as the country was hit by devastating floods that killed over 1,000 people and affected more than 33 million people.



The UAE aid also came as Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the victims of floods and torrential rains during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, WAM said in a separate report.



"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan," WAM said, adding the president underscored UAE's solidarity with Pakistan and its people.



"In turn, Sharif extended thanks for the UAE President for the urgent relief and humanitarian assistance that His Highness ordered to provide to his country to address the floods and torrential rains," the agency added.

