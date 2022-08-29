.
Saudi Crown Prince offers his condolences to Pakistani president over deadly floods

A man wades through flood waters trying to salvage his belongings following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Charsadda, Pakistan August 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered his condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi after deadly monsoon flooding and rains killed over a thousand and affected millions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said in a report Sunday evening.

The Crown Prince sent a cable expressing his “profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the President and families of the deceased, wishing the deceased Allah Almighty’s forgiveness, and the injured a speedy recovery,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the weekend also relayed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Pakistan and its people following the devastating monsoon rains and flooding.

Unusually strong monsoon showers have affected more than 33 million people, according to officials, destroying houses and swaths of lands and crops.

AFP Monday reported that since June the death toll in Pakistan has so far reached 1,061 people, citing figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority.

