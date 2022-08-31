Saudi Arabia designates five individuals over links to Iran-backed Houthis

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it had designated five people for being linked to the Iran-backed Houthis and issued a ruling to freeze their assets.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the ruling aligns with the system for combatting terrorism and its financing.

It follows Royal Decree No. (M/21) and the Security Council Resolution No. 1373 of 2001.

No direct or indirect dealings are to be carried out with the five Yemeni nationals, SPA reported.

The designated individuals are:

Mansour Ahmed al-Saadi, reportedly a Yemeni national, is “working and cooperating in smuggling Iranian weapons to Yemen. He is alleged to have received extensive training in Iran and is said to be the “mastermind” behind the attacks on international shipments in the Red Sea. Ahmed Ali al-Hamzi, a Yemeni national, is allegedly responsible for the drone program. He is believed to have received Iranian-made weapons and has previously received training in Iran. Muhammad Abdul-Karim al-Ghamari attended military training courses in Iran and is “directly related to the launching of ballistic missiles and drones,” according to the SPA. Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar also attended military training courses in Iran and is allegedly associated with ballistic missile launches and drones. Ahmed Muhammad Ali al-Gohary is reportedly associated with launching ballistic missiles and drones.

Earlier this month, security forces on Yemen’s west coast busted a cell affiliated with the Houthi militia for smuggling weapons from Iran.

The cell consisted of four Yemenis who hail from Abu Zahr area, north of the al-Khawkhah district in the governorate of Hodeidah.

A video posted by the Joint Forces showed the men confess to smuggling weapons from Iran’s Port of Bandar Abbas through another smuggler who works for the Houthis in Hodeidah.

