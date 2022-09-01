Saudi Arabia forces seize 3,000 kg of hashish, heroin in Gulf of Oman

Saudi Arabia’s naval forces have seized more than 3,000 kilograms of hashish and heroin as part of a search operation in the Gulf of Oman, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, currently led by the Royal Saudi Navy Forces, seized and confiscated 3,330 kilograms of the drugs, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabian forces took over these tasks for the first time in July 2018 from the British Royal Navy and from their French counterpart in August 2020, according to SPA.

The Saudi naval forces have carried out six other similar operations, the first of which took place in October 2020. During the mission, forces seized more than 450 kilograms of methamphetamine – crystal meth.

In November of the same year, forces carried out two similar operations, including intercepting a boat carrying more than 1,500 kilograms of hashish. Forces also confiscated more than 450 kilograms of crystal meth, and more than 360 kilograms of heroin.

Two more operations at the end of 2020 saw the seizure of nearly 1,000 kilograms of hashish and the confiscation of 182 kilograms of methamphetamine and more the 270 kilograms of heroin in international waters in the Arabian Sea, SPA added.

