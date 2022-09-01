Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage to be showcased at France’s Agora Expo

Saudi Arabia’s diverse culinary heritage will be showcased at the Agora Expo in France as part of globally promoting and introducing the Kingdom’s cuisine to the world, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission announced on Wednesday.

The Agora Expo’s International Village of Culinary Arts, which champions international culinary traditions, will take place from September 1 until September 4 in the French capital Paris.



During this period the commission will host different pavilions, each dedicated to highlight the unique Saudi cuisine, according to a post published on the commission’s official Twitter account.

Food can be a key tool for cultural exchange through diverse aromas and flavors.



The Kingdom will have a pavilion specific for live cooking shows featuring Saudi dishes, another one for traditional coffee-related handicrafts as well as introducing attendees to the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 initiative.

The Saudi coffee is an important element of the Kingdom’s heritage and values, and is celebrated by the Ministry of Culture through introducing the making-of process to the world.

Saudi dates will also be highlighted at another pavilion.



The commission’s CEO, Mayada Badr, expressed her excitement over Saudi Arabia’s participation in the expo, saying it was an opportunity to “share our rich culinary arts heritage. We will also be showcasing our Saudi Coffee to the world!”

We are thrilled in @MOCCulinary to participate in this year #AgoraExpo in Paris, and share our rich culinary arts heritage. We will also be showcasing our Saudi Coffee to the world!



