Investigation launched after video reportedly shows women beaten in Saudi orphanage

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region have launched an investigation after a video purportedly showed security forces beating women in an orphanage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

While the full details of the incident are not clear, the two-and-a-half minute video circulating online appears to show one officer striking at least three women with a belt.

A group of men, some in uniform and some brandishing canes, are seen chasing women inside the facility and attempting to detain several of them using handcuffs amid a commotion.

Observers on Twitter expressed their outrage over the video that was widely circulated on Wednesday.

Prince Turki bin Talal, governor of the Asir region, has issued a directive to form a committee to investigate parties involved in an incident at the Social Education House in the Khamis Mushait Governorate.

SPA reported that the directive was issued in “reference to what was circulated through social media… showing an incident inside the Social Education House in the Khamis Mushait Governorate in the Asir region.”

Read more:

Saudi authorities foil biggest amphetamine smuggling attempt

Violator arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region for distributing hashish

Orphanages in Lebanon are on the brink: Children at risk of hunger, lack of education