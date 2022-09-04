Delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council visits UAE counterparts

A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council began an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad al-Sheikh headed the Saudi delegation.

Council members including Major General Ali bin Muhammad al-Asiri, Major General Sami bin Zaid al-Hazmi, and Dr Abdullah bin Omar al-Najjar will meet with members of the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC).

Dr Abdullah will hold talks with Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council, at the latter’s invitation.

The two sides plan to discuss parliamentary relations between the two councils, which serve as advisory bodies to the governments of their respective countries.

Al Sheikh noted the strengthening of ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and highlighted the work of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The Shura Council was established by the founder of the modern Saudi state, King Abdulaziz, in 1927.

Saudi Arabia’s King selects its 150 members, choosing a diverse mix of experts.

The council has the power to propose new laws, which are then considered for final approval by the King.

In 2013, a decree was issued stipulating that 20 percent of the council’s members must be women.

The UAE’s Federal National Council is made up of 40 members, half of which must be women.

Half of the FNC’s members are elected by Emirati citizens, while the other half are selected by the rulers of the various emirates.

The FNC has the power to pass draft laws and make suggestions to the royal families of the emirates.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appoints new senior officials, ambassadors: Royal decree

UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure

From childhood in Al Ain to revered leader: Sheikh Khalifa’s path to UAE presidency