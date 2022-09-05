Chinese President expresses support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid in letter to King Salman

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in a letter to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

King Salman reportedly received a letter from the Chinese leader who highlighted the “close bilateral relations that connect the two countries,” according to SPA.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim al-Khuraiji received the letter on Monday at the ministry’s headquarters in a meeting with Chinese ambassador Chen Weiqing.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Kingdom launched its bid to host the world’s fair in March of this year.

The announcement was made following a grand closing ceremony of the country’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

South Korea, Italy, Ukraine, and Russia, are also bidding to host the event.

China and Saudi Arabia formally established diplomatic relations in 1990.

Since then, relations between the two countries have developed significantly, particularly trade ties as China is the world’s top importer of Saudi oil.

