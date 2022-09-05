Oman’s capital Muscat hit by power blackout

Oman’s capital Muscat has been hit by a power blackout, among several other provinces, but electricity will be restored gradually in about four hours, the Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Th outage is expected to affect operations at Muscat International Airport, Oman Airports said in a statement.
“Our concerned team... is currently dealing with the power outage affecting the vicinity of the airport,” it added.
Oman’s public services regulator did not give any reasons for the outage.
Read more:
Cuba seeks more electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership floating power plants
Bangladeshi activist shot dead during protests over power cuts, food price hikes
Texas grid avoids summer blackouts with $1 billion in extra spending
-
Cuba seeks more electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership floating power plantsCuba, mired in an energy crisis that has brought frequent blackouts, is negotiating with a Turkish company to have it double the megawatts it ... World News
-
Bangladeshi activist shot dead during protests over power cuts, food price hikesBangladesh police shot dead a young activist and injured dozens more Thursday after firing on a demonstration against power cuts and food price hikes, ... World News
-
Texas grid avoids summer blackouts with $1 billion in extra spendingTexas’ electric grid operator has powered through record demand this summer by paying more to keep higher reserves and rewarding industrial consumers ... World News