Oman’s capital Muscat hit by power blackout

Oman’s capital Muscat has been hit by a power blackout, among several other provinces, but electricity will be restored gradually in about four hours, the Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Monday.

Th outage is expected to affect operations at Muscat International Airport, Oman Airports said in a statement.

“Our concerned team... is currently dealing with the power outage affecting the vicinity of the airport,” it added.

Oman’s public services regulator did not give any reasons for the outage.

