Pilot dies after paramotor crash in Dubai

A paramotor pilot died after his aircraft crashed in Dubai on Sunday morning, the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a tweet.
The GCAA is investigating the cause of the accident, which took place near the desert town of Margham.
GCAA extended its “sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the victim.”
The aviation authority has not identified the victim beyond stating that he is a South African national.
The incident comes after a single-seater Cessna airplane crashed near Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque on Monday August 29, which officials blamed on a technical malfunction.
In that incident, the pilot was injured and rushed to hospital, GCAA said.
