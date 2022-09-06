Saudi cabinet approves expanding duty-free shops in air, sea and land ports

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved expanding duty-free zones at air, sea and land ports, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



“The cabinet approved establishing duty-free shops, as needed, at air, sea and land ports. Travelers to and from Saudi Arabia will have access to these duty-free shops,” SPA reported.



The decision came after the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) proposed last year amending the rules which govern duty-free areas.



In its proposal at the time, ZATCA said that the duty-free areas were limited to departure halls at international airports in the Kingdom which in return “restricted the expansion and development of duty-free areas in the Kingdom.”



The cabinet also reiterated the Kingdom’s stance voiced during last week’s UNSC Arria-Formula Meeting on Transnational Terrorist Threats and noted that the development of cross-border terrorist threats requires “the international community’s quick and comprehensive response considering that they target civilians, vital and civil facilities, energy supplies and global economic stability.”



During the session, which was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the cabinet also underscored the Kingdom’s support to Iraq’s security and stability.



Clashes between supporters of Iraq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and rival groups last week turned the Green Zone - home to government buildings and embassies - into a battlefield.



