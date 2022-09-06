Saudi foreign ministry condemns ISIS attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday condemned an attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul that was claimed by ISIS.

Monday’s attack on the Russian embassy killed two embassy staff and four others.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom’s total rejection of all terrorist acts targeting innocent people and diplomatic missions everywhere," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter. It stressed “the Kingdom’s support for all intensive international efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, tackling and drying up its sources of financing.”

The statement went on to express the ministry’s condolences for the families of the victims and to the Russian government.

ISIS claimed the attack and said that one of its fighters detonated his suicide vest in a gathering, the group said in a statement via its Telegram channels.

At least 11 others were also injured in the attack, which took place at around 10.50 a.m. Kabul time.

Russia is one of the few countries that still maintains an embassy in the Afghan capital after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they have been in talks to supply gasoline.

The attack was the latest in a string of incidents in the country, which is under regular threat from the local branch of ISIS.

On Friday, at least 18 people, including a pro-Taliban cleric, were killed in the city of Herat in an explosion near a mosque during prayers.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country despite the recent spate of deadly explosions.

The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks.

