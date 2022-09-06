Saudi’s Yanbu Industrial City joins UNESCO’s global network as a ‘Learning City’
Yanbu Industrial City became the second city in Saudi Arabia to be accredited as a ‘Learning City’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), according to a report in Saudi Gazette.
Yanbu Industrial City was accredited as a Learning City among the global network of learning cities after the Jubail Industrial City winning the UNESCO’s Learning City Award in September of 2020.
Fahad Al-Qurashi, the CEOof the Royal Commission in Yanbu (RCY) stated that the adoption and application of the Learning City concept would raise and contribute to Yanbu’s position, and would also help in the sustainable development and achieve economic, cultural, and social prosperity.
UNESCO defines a city of learning as a city that aims to encourage a comprehensive education for all people at all levels, and raise their desire to learn within family and societies, as well as facilitating the learning process.
UNESCO is also keen to define a learning city that the city is interested in using modern educational technologies, and promote quality and excellence in education and a culture of lifelong learning.
