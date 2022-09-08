Saudi Arabia officially submits application bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its comprehensive application file in a bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, competing with three other countries for the spot.

The Saudi delegation, led by the CEO of Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd al-Rasheed, presented on Wednesday the dossier to the Secretary General of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes in the French capital Paris.



The Kingdom is competing with the Republic of Korea, Italy and Ukraine to organize the Expo. Saudi Arabia’s bid is to host the World Expo in Riyadh between October 1, 2030 and March 31, 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,” according to BIE’s website.



“The submission of these candidature dossiers, comprehensive documents detailing each Expo project, is a key and compulsory step for each candidate country to enter the project examination phase of the candidature process,” the BIE said.

These dossiers, it added, outline the candidates’ vision for the world fair and detail their plans on the site where the event will be held and the theme that they will be following. The file also sets the countries projection of the number of visitors, the financing of the project and the costs.



The dossiers, BIE added, will be the basis for the BIE Enquiry Missions and will be used by BIE member states to assess their interest in each presented project.



“At the end of the project examination phase, BIE member states, on the principle of one country one vote, will elect the World Expo 2030 host country by secret ballot during the…General Assembly of the BIE, set to take place in November 2023,” the announcement said.



Saudi Arabia first applied to organize the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in October 2021 in a letter presented to BIE from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that was handed at the time to Kerkentzes by al-Rasheed.



If BIE accepts the Kingdom’s bid, Saudi Arabia would host Expo 2030 at a period that coincides with the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030.



