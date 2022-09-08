Saudi Arabia opens bookings for shuttle flights to Qatar’s FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has announced that it has opened reservations for Match Day Shuttle round flights from the Kingdom to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.



Soccer fans from the Kingdom can now reserve their round trips to Doha with Saudia starting November 20 through the international airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, the airline announced on its website.



The airline shared the announcement on its Twitter account Wednesday where it also encouraged Saudi football fans to travel to Doha to support the Green Falcons.



“If you have purchased your FIFA World Cup match tickets, you can now travel easily to the stadiums on a same-day shuttle service…the Match Day Shuttle will allow you to fly to watch your favorite team compete in the world’s biggest football show,” Saudia said in its announcement.



In addition to having a World Cup ticket, travelers should ensure that they apply for the Hayya fan card before reserving through the airline’s website.



The Hayya card allows football fans to enter Qatar as well as the stadium, and provides free access to public transport.



Travelers should be aware that bookings are available only for round trips where only carry-on bags will be allowed.



“Checked baggage is not permitted for Match Day Shuttle flights bookings,” the airline noted.



The World Cup is the most anticipated event that brings football fans from across the world together.



This year’s event has so far seen over 2 million tickets sold.



Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 with a match between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s al-Bayt Arena.



