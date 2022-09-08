Saudi police arrest citizen for stabbing Syrian resident to death
Saudi police arrested a citizen who stabbed a Syrian resident to death in broad daylight in Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.
A video that captured the incident shows the moment the perpetrator got into the passenger’s seat of a tow truck where he first attacked the victim.
The video shows the victim in bloodstained clothes getting out of the driver’s seat and trying to run for his life, however, the perpetrator followed him, held him to the ground and repeatedly stabbed him.
Police arrested the perpetrator and transferred his case to the public prosecution.
