UAE leaders congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment as UK’s new PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment as the UK’s new Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Prime Minister Truss, state news agency WAM reported.

Liz Truss on Tuesday formally became the new UK prime minister after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II during an audience at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Royal officials released a picture of the monarch and Truss shaking hands to formalize her appointment, after Boris Johnson earlier tendered his resignation.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss has become the Conservatives’ fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis, and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1 percent in July.

Foreign minister under Boris Johnson, Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain’s cost of living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and securing future fuel supplies.

