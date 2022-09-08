UAE waiter wins 1kg of gold in Mahzooz draw

A waiter in the United Arab Emirate has won a kilogram of gold in the Mahzooz weekly draw.

Syed, 28, became the second recipient to win the kilogram of gold in the Golden Summer draw by Mahzooz, the GCC region’s first weekly live draw which has created 27 multi-millionaires since inception.

A resident in the UAE for four years, Syed has been participating in Mahzooz every week since being introduced to the draw six months ago.

Hailing from Pakistan, the winner couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his name on the screen, as he was watching the live draw on Saturday September 3.

Syed announced his victory to his parents. “At first, they thought I was playing a harmless prank on them, but when I showed them a screenshot of the draw with my name, they became convinced,” he said.

This recently engaged Syed said he intends to use his new fortune wisely to make sound investments for his new family.

“This is the first prize I have ever won in my life, and it is a massive one,” he said.

Syed said that he intends to continue working in his current position while also establishing an additional venture to supplement his income since he will have new responsibilities when he gets married in January next year.

“I plan to invest this big win smartly in the UAE for my family,” he said.

Everyone who took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws in August 2022 were automatically entered into the Golden Summer Draw for a chance to win one kilogram of 22ct gold in addition to the usual prizes of the grand and raffle draws.

In July, the CEO of the game’s operating company, Ewings, Farid Samji, told Al Arabiya English that Mahzooz has given away more than $60 million (Dh240 million) since its rebranding two years ago.

To date, more than 190 nationalities have claimed prize money.

These include a gym manager from the UK who became a multi-millionaire days before getting married after scooping $2.72 million (Dh10 million) in the draw.

Reece, a 26-year-old who hails from London, matched all five numbers in the grand draw on Saturday, July 9, five days before he was due to get married on Thursday.

Last October Pakistani expatriate Junaid Rana, 36, won the Mahzooz Grand Prize – $13.6 million (AED 50 million) – becoming the biggest ever winner in the draw’s history.

To take part in the event, entrants are required to purchase a $10 (Dh35) bottle of water, which is then donated to people in need across the UAE.

Purchasing the bottle of water entitles you then to take part in the weekly prize draw.

