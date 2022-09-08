Video: Sharjah Cricket Stadium vandalized as tense Afghanistan-Pakistan match ends

The UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Stadium was vandalized amid fighting between fans after an Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tensions in the stadium rose after Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad appeared to share a heated moment with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali in the second-last over of the match.

Advertisement

The actual video of shameful attitude by this unknown bowler of Afghanistan shoving gestures in the face of Asif Ali. Ungrateful gits! pic.twitter.com/OrFpiEipY3 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 7, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As things started to escalate on pitch, players from either team were seen jumping in to defuse the situation with assistance from the referee.

Off pitch, simmering tensions reached a boiling point.

Shortly after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan, social media footage showed seats being thrown across the bleachers, hitting a few attendees and causing chaos inside the stadium.

Scenes after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan by 1 wicket 😓pic.twitter.com/SiEdCmOIA0 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 7, 2022

Similar acts of violence had broken out in what looked like the area outside the stadium, from widely shared videos on social media.

Afghanistan cricket team supporters attacked rival Pakistan fans after Asia Cup final in Sharjah, UAE. pic.twitter.com/9AIMGYKXl5 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) September 7, 2022

Upset fans took to social media, many blaming either side for having fueled the frenzy. Many called out on the authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis.#Afghanistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/NnNt5CjG9P — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 8, 2022

No official statement has been released by the local police department at the time of publication.

Read more:

India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer bio tweak after Pakistan match

Video: Cat slaps sports commentator during live interview broadcast

Dubai gears up to host FIFA World Cup 2022 supporters in dedicated football fan zones