Saudi Arabia condemns cyberattack on Albania

Saudi Arabia condemned the cyberattack that targeted Albania in July and said it supported the measures taken by Albania to protect its cybersecurity, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



The Kingdom also voiced the importance of strengthening and coordinating international efforts to safeguard cybersecurity, SPA reported, citing a statement by the foreign ministry.



“[It’s also important] to develop capabilities to confront cyberthreats and take decisive measures to combat them,” it added.



Earlier this week, Albania ended its diplomatic relations with Iran and ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, after an investigation into a cyberattack in July.



Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama said the decision to sever diplomatic ties “is fully proportionate to the gravity and risk of the cyberattack.”



Albania and Iran have had tense relations since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People’s Mujahideen Organization of Iran, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country’s main port.



Albania has previously said it had foiled a number of planned attacks by Iranian agents against the Iranian opposition group.



Iran strongly condemned Albania’s decision to cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran, rejecting as “baseless claims” Albania’s reasons for the move.



