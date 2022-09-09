Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Crown Prince pay tributes to UK’s Queen Elizabeth

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, following her death on Thursday, describing her as a “model of leadership”.

King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Britain’s King Charles III, saying: “We have learned with great sadness the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

“Her Majesty was a model of leadership that will be immortalized in the history. We recall with appreciation the efforts of the deceased in consolidating the friendship and cooperation relations between our two friendly countries, as well as the high international status that Her Majesty enjoyed throughout the decades during which she acceded to the throne of your friendly country.”

“We send to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, hoping that you do not see any harm.”

The Crown Prince also sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Charles III to mourn the passing of the treasured monarch.

In his cable, the Crown Prince said: “I am saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who devoted her life to serve her country.”

“Her Majesty was an example of wisdom, love and peace. The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign.”

“I express to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the friendly people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you permanent good health and safety, and that you may never see any unpleasant thing.”

Leaders from the Arab world also rushed to offer condolences to the British royal family, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeting: “I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad tweeted: “Sincere condolences to the British Royal family and its friendly people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The world lost a great symbol for humanity. During her busy career, she was a source of inspiration and nobility, and had solid and constructive ties with Qatar which strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah tweeted: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted: “I offer my sincere condolences, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Egypt, to the Royal Family, the British Government and the people of the United Kingdom, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who led her country for decades with great wisdom.”

“I affirm our determination to work with King Charles to strengthen the relations of our two friendly countries and peoples.”

“My condolences to the British nation on this great loss, and I have full confidence in the ability of King Charles to fill the void left by Queen Elizabeth II.”

Queen Elizabeth died at her home in Scotland aged 96. The world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically became King of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.

News that the queen’s health was deteriorating emerged shortly after midday on Thursday when her doctors said she was under medical supervision, prompting her family to rush to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral.

The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

Her last public engagement came only on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss prime minister - her 15th premier.

At her palaces and at government buildings across London, flags were lowered to half-mast.

