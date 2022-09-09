UAE announces three days of mourning on death of Queen Elizabeth II

The UAE has announced that the flags in the public and private sectors and in the country's embassies abroad will lower to half-mast for a period of three days, starting Friday, to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the Presidential Court said that the flags will fly at half-mast for three days, ending next Monday, 12th September, state news agency WAM reported.

The Court expressed its sincere condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Royal Family and to the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth died at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. The world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday sent his condolences to the British Royal Family, tweeting: “I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterized by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country.”

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also tweeted his condolences, saying: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

