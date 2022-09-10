Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate British King Charles on accession

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have wished success and prosperity to Britain’s new King Charles III.

In a message to the British monarch the Kingdom’s leaders praised the ties between the two countries and affirmed their willingness to further bilateral cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The cable from King Salman also reportedly carried a message of good health.

King Charles pledged on Saturday to follow the example of his late mother as he was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but an Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim him as king, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.

During the formal meeting of the council, six former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted “God Save The King.”

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me,” Charles said.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.”

