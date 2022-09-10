UAE refutes racism, exploitation claims by UK think tank on African workers

The UAE has refuted an allegation of racism and exploitation of African workers cast by London-based think tank Impact International, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Friday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said that the “allegations are categorically false and a mere repetition of claims that were previously disproven.”

On Thursday, the nongovernment think tank claimed that “shameful activities that have now come to light are the recurring racism and exploitation which is frequently committed against migrant labourers hailing from Africa,” in an online statement.

Filed under the websites ‘State Policies’ section, the group claimed that “predominantly black workers are in the process of being forcibly removed from the country,” and alleged that one “imprisoned Nigerian worker” died.

The report also mentioned a video received by Impact International supposedly showing Ugandan workers protesting “ill-treatment” in Dubai’s al-Aweer prison.

In response, Saeed al-Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at MoFAIC said “the measures that were taken in terms of the arrest and deportation of a limited number of workers were carried out as part of legal procedures and that all workers, without exception, are bound by documented legal labor contracts that preserve their rights,” in the statement.

The statement continued: “The concerned parties must abide by the terms of these contracts, and any termination of a contractual relationship with the worker must take place in accordance with the requirements set forth in contracts.”

Al-Hebsi also said that the UAE “remains committed to full transparency in dealing with these issues.”

