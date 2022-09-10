UAE’s Etihad Rail connects major freight terminal to network’s main line

Etihad Rail has revealed that headway is continuing on the UAE’s mega national network project after connecting a major freight terminal to the network's main line.

“In an important milestone and a significant leap for the UAE transportation sector, Etihad Rail has successfully completed the railway freight terminal connection between Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and the UAE National Rail Network’s main line,” a spokesperson for Etihad Rail tweeted on Friday.

ICAD will facilitate the transportation and distribution of goods across the UAE and will be able to handle more than 20 million tons of cargo each year within an area spanning 2.7 million square feet and comprising more than 20 buildings and structures to support operations.

.@Etihad_Rail, developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has completed the railway connection of the network’s main line to the upcoming Industrial City of #AbuDhabi (ICAD), the largest inland freight railway hub in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/eK5HJR4Uqb — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2022

It will be the largest inland freight terminal in the country, acting as a logistics hub for heavy industries. The terminal will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Each locomotive is capable of hauling more than 100 wagons, it said, which is the equivalent to 300 trips by truck per day.

In August, Etihad Rail released new aerial images showing the progress of the line on the country’s east coast.

The photographs, posted to Etihad Rail’s social media channels, show the railway tracks traversing through Fujairah’s Hajar Mountains.

In the post they tweeted: “Our National Railway network traverses through the Hajar mountains and extends for 145 km, connecting the borders of Sharjah, going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah, providing a safe and efficient means of transportation across the unique topography created by the scenic mountains into the other emirates.”

The project – which will link the country’s trade, industry and population- is rapidly progressing.

About 70 per of the line has already been constructed and, once completed, is expected to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major cities by 2030.

In June, Etihad Rail announced its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the United Arab Emirates once completed.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted at the time that the station will be in the Sakamkam area of the emirate on the country’s east coast.

It will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.

The first phase of the Etihad Rail has been fully operational since 2016, with opportunities to expand beyond the borders of the UAE.

The UAE Railways program falls under the ‘Projects of the 50’ which is a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development, transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.

