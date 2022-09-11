UAE H1 tourism revenues top $5 bln: Vice president

The UAE tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, UAE vice president said on Sunday in a tweet.
Numbers of hotel guests rose 42 percent year on year to 12 million, and the expectations is for “a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter season” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the UAE’s prime minister and ruler of Dubai.
