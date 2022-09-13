Saudi Arabia authorities find dead man in vehicle near Hanish beach
A young man was found dead in his car in a parking lot near Hanish beach, north of al-Qunfudhah city in Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.
The man, who was identified as Hassan Shubayli, died of severe diabetes according to the forensics’ report.
Shubayli’s relatives reportedly said that he suffered from several chronic diseases related to his blood pressure, blood sugar and heart and his doctor had advised him not to drive his car alone following a recent cardiac catheterization procedure.
The family also revealed that his recent medical condition required a doctor’s visit in a hospital where he reportedly fainted and was admitted for two days for monitoring.
They added that although he adhered to these instructions, he went out on his own on Friday to go to the beach, but he fell ill in his car and was later found dead.
