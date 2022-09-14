Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

Egypt and Qatar signed three memoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations’ sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.

Sisi’s trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.

Read more:

Serbia wins $1 bln UAE loan amid headwinds over Russia

European Council president meets Saudi Crown Prince, prominent Saudi women

Sheikh Mohammed tours ECO 1, world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm in Dubai