Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

Egypt and Qatar signed three memoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations’ sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.
Sisi’s trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.
Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.
