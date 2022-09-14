.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

  • Font
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C-R) meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C-L), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti (R), at the Royal Palace in Doha. (Handout/ Qatar Emiri Diwan/AFP)
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C-R) meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C-L), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti (R), at the Royal Palace in Doha. (Handout/ Qatar Emiri Diwan/AFP)

Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt and Qatar signed three memoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations’ sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.

Sisi’s trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion.

Read more:

Serbia wins $1 bln UAE loan amid headwinds over Russia

European Council president meets Saudi Crown Prince, prominent Saudi women

Sheikh Mohammed tours ECO 1, world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm in Dubai

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More