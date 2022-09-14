.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

European Council president meets Saudi Crown Prince, prominent Saudi women

  • Font
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel. (SPA)

European Council president meets Saudi Crown Prince, prominent Saudi women

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

President of the European Council Charles Michel said “Saudi Arabia is profoundly transforming” after a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the European politician reviewed relations and existing cooperation in energy, environment and climate change, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The pair also reportedly discussed regional and international issues and the efforts taken to achieve security and stability globally.

“We need to work together,” Michel said in a social media post after the meeting, adding that the EU “remains committed to continue our cooperation notably on energy security, renewables, trade, human rights, & global stability.”

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Saad al-Arifi, and others from the European Council.

During his trip to the Kingdom, Michel also met with prominent Saudi women who he said, “teach us leadership, power of will and passion, as your country is undergoing a big transformation,” in a social media post.

He added that: “Your stories inspire both men and women alike. Not just in Saudi Arabia but beyond.”

Read more:

Indian FM meets Saudi Crown Prince, delivers letter from PM Modi

Saudi Crown Prince, Japan PM discuss boosting relations within Vision 2030 framework

Second batch of Saudi relief aid arrives in flood-hit Pakistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More