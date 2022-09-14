European Council president meets Saudi Crown Prince, prominent Saudi women

President of the European Council Charles Michel said “Saudi Arabia is profoundly transforming” after a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the European politician reviewed relations and existing cooperation in energy, environment and climate change, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

#SaudiArabia is profoundly transforming.



The EU is also undergoing key transitions.



We need to work together.



With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman we engaged frankly on all aspects of our relationship. pic.twitter.com/rYnDlaFs6k — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 13, 2022

The pair also reportedly discussed regional and international issues and the efforts taken to achieve security and stability globally.

“We need to work together,” Michel said in a social media post after the meeting, adding that the EU “remains committed to continue our cooperation notably on energy security, renewables, trade, human rights, & global stability.”

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Saad al-Arifi, and others from the European Council.

During his trip to the Kingdom, Michel also met with prominent Saudi women who he said, “teach us leadership, power of will and passion, as your country is undergoing a big transformation,” in a social media post.

He added that: “Your stories inspire both men and women alike. Not just in Saudi Arabia but beyond.”

My first meeting today in #SaudiArabia was with prominent Saudi women.



Thank you for sharing your experiences.



You teach us leadership, power of will and passion, as your country is undergoing a big transformation. pic.twitter.com/WiuQctDUcD — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 13, 2022

