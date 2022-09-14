Video: India-bound passenger plane evacuated in Oman airport after smoke detected

A passenger plane was evacuated on the runway in Oman’s Muscat International Airport after smoke started billowing out of it, The Times of Oman reported on Wednesday.

At least 14 people have been injured after the Air India Express flight caught fire on the runway, the report said, but Indian news media including the Hindustan Times and NDTV said no injuries were reported.

#Video from Tarmac of #Muscat airport shows smoke emitting from engine 2 of #airindia Express flight IX442 that was to fly to #cochin #kerala



All (141pax and 6 crew) evacuated safely, relief flight to be arranged #Aircraft #flight #oman



Tracking data shows takeoff aborted pic.twitter.com/YuKWQjPcUA — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 14, 2022

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority and relevant departments at the Muscat International Airport were following up on the incident, the authority said in a statement on social media, adding that the case is currently being dealt with by specialists.

The fire was seen when the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway, in preparation for takeoff, the Times of Oman reported citing officials.

Emergency evacuation from the carrier happened soon after smoke was detected, using the evacuation slide.

At least 145 passengers were on board at the time of the incident, including four infants, Indian news media reported, adding that a relief flight will be organized.

According to some reports, the aircraft was bound to India’s southern state of Kerala, to the city of Cochin.

Budget carrier Air India Express is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. The carrier operates numerous flights to the Gulf.

The airline was previously run by the Indian government, but is now operated by the Tata group.

