Saudi authorities arrest around 150 smugglers in narcotics bust

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guard land patrols seized a haul of narcotics across several locations across the country and arrested 146 smugglers, the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.



In a video posted on Twitter, the ministry said that border guards seized more than 48.6 tons of the narcotic plant khat, more than 1.5 tons of hashish and 634,000 tablets of amphetamine.



The ministry said that among the 146 smugglers arrested, 19 of them are nationals while the 127 others are in “violation of the border security system” and are from Yemen, Ethiopia, Somalia, Iraq, Egypt and Pakistan.

The smuggling attempts were intercepted in Asir, Najran, Jizan and Tabuk.



Last month, Saudi Arabia’s security forces seized around 47 million tablets of amphetamine, in one of the biggest smuggling attempts of amphetamine into the Kingdom in a single operation.



Saudi authorities have upped their measures against the smuggling of narcotics into the Kingdom.

Several shipments of Captagon and amphetamine tablets are regularly seized with mainly Syria and Lebanon as the sources of origin.

In response to the increased smuggling attempts, the Kingdom announced in 2021 that it was going to ban the imports of Lebanese fruits and vegetables.



The decision came after Saudi customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon stuffed inside pomegranates.



