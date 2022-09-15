Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks to Britain's King Charles

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz spoke to Britain’s King Charles III in a phone call on Thursday, during which the Saudi King offered his condolences and sympathies for the death of Queen Elizabeth, state news agency SPA reported.

King Salman also congratulated King Charles on the accession to the throne, wished him success in serving the interests of the friendly people of the UK and looked forward to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, SPA reported.

King Charles thanked King Salman and stressed his keenness to strengthen bilateral ties, according to SPA.

King Charles also spoke to the presidents of Germany, Greece, Italy and Rwanda, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth died last week aged 96 after 70 years on Britain’s throne.

