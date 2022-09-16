Bahrain detects first monkeypox case: Officials

Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.

The monkeypox virus has to date spread to nearly 100 countries, with the global caseload topping 41,000, according to the World Health Organization in August.

Symptoms include headaches, fever, muscle aches, exhaustion, and distinctive sores on the skin.

Most people who catch the disease usually recover in a few weeks, but it does have a mortality rate of around 10 percent.

Monkeypox was first identified in humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With Reuters

