Man arrested for violently beating a woman in Kuwait

A man who was caught on video violently assaulting a woman in a street in Kuwait was arrested on Thursday, the interior ministry said in a statement.
A video of the incident shows the man holding what looks like an iron bar and smashing her car windows.
The woman got out of her car and tried to run away, however the man violently grabbed her and repeatedly punched and kicked her.
According to the interior ministry, the man assaulted the woman due to family disputes.
The case was referred to relevant authorities to further investigate the incident and take legal action against the perpetrator.
