Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses bilateral ties in call with new UK FM

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest in a call with his UK counterpart.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Prince Faisal bin Farhan offered his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II during his call with James Cleverly.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cleverly was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on September 6.

The latest conversation between the two countries follows an earlier call between Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Britain’s King Charles III on Thursday.

The Saudi King offered his condolences and sympathies for the death of Queen Elizabeth and congratulated King Charles on the accession to the throne.

King Salman said he looked forward to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries, according to a SPA report, while King Charles stressed his keenness to strengthen bilateral ties.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks to Britain's King Charles

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Crown Prince pay tributes to UK’s Queen Elizabeth