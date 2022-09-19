US Secretary of State to meet chairman of Yemeni presidential council
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the UN General Assembly.
Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting an Arab coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi militia. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally-recognized government is based in the south.
