US Secretary of State to meet chairman of Yemeni presidential council

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the UN General Assembly.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting an Arab coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi militia. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally-recognized government is based in the south.

Read more:

US criticizes Iran-backed Houthis over Yemen ceasefire, Lenderking to visit region

At least 21 fighters, 6 extremists dead in Yemen al-Qaeda attack: Report

Houthi parade in sensitive Yemen port city draws UN rebuke