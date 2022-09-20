Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island set to get two more luxury resorts

Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island is set to expand its tourist offering with two companies planning a billion dirhams ($270 million) investments in resorts on the man-made island, state press agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Hospitality company Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) plans to build a billion dirhams ($270 million) development on the island and has acquired a plot there to develop a 1,000 room resort, spread over one million square feet, according to WAM.

“The investment by ADNH to develop a luxury resort in Al Marjan Island reflects its confidence in the potential of the destination and will catalyze additional investments,” said Marjan CEO Abdulla Al Abdooli said.

Investment business Dubai Investments, has launched a billion dirhams ($270 million) Danah Bay project, which will be developed as “a mixed-use beachfront destination” on Al Marjan Island, WAM said.

Spanning approximately 90,000 square meters, the project will include a four-star hotel resort, as well as townhouses, villas and residential waterfront apartments.



Al Marjan Island has more than 3,000 hotel rooms, according to WAM. The island is home to famous hotel brands such as Hilton, Radisson and Movenpick.

