Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister leads delegation to 77th UN General Assembly session

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan headed a delegation to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session, a statement from the ministry said.



The Kingdom’s participation in the 77th General Assembly session in New York will focus on “discussing strategies and policies to promote economic and health recovery from global crises,” the statement, shared on the ministry’s official Twitter page Monday evening, said.



Saudi Arabia’s participation in the session will emphasize the Kingdom’s keenness to “strengthen multilateral action to achieve prosperity in the whole world” and underscore the Kingdom’s “firm positions toward common challenges facing the region and the world,” while setting the ground to discuss issues related to Palestine and the conflict in Ukraine.

The Saudi delegation to the General Assembly included Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman al-Rassi and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Abdulaziz al-Wasil.



Prince Faisal is expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from several “brotherly and friendly” countries, the statement added.



On the sidelines of the General Assembly session, Prince Faisal chaired a ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) and China during which they discussed political and security developments in the region as well as trade relations and means to strengthen them.



“The meeting reviewed the latest developments related to the free trade negotiations between the two sides and the mutual interest in strengthening and developing trade and economic relations,” the GCC said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal is also expected to head the Saudi delegation during a ministerial meeting between delegates of GCC countries and the US along with Egypt, Yemen, Jordan and Iraq, the Foreign Ministry said in its statement. He will also attend a high-level meeting organized by Bangladesh on the Rohingya crisis as well as the World Food Security Summit and a ministerial meeting on the global action plan on COVID-19, among others.



