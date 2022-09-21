Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix to return to Jeddah in March 2023

The Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to return to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah - home of the world’s fastest street circuit – in March 2023, organizers have announced.

The pinnacle of motorsport’s third visit to Saudi Arabia will be the second race on the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, the promoter of the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), announced.

Fans will once more be able to sit in the Grandstands along the Red Sea Coast and watch their favorite drivers take on the thrilling Corniche Circuit - the fastest and longest street circuit in the world - as they go wheel to wheel at average speeds of up to 252km/h.

Saudi Arabia is one of the newest venues on the Formula 1 calendar, having hosted its debut race in December 2021 and its second race just four months later in March 2022.

In 2021, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen battled it out with seven-time World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, during a high-speed, action-fueled race that ended with the Mercedes driver clinching a hard-fought victory that left both title contenders level on points ahead of the season finale.

In 2022, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Verstappen had everyone on the edge of their seats in a nail-biting race to the finish line that saw the Monegasque driver concede the race win to the World Champion with just three laps to go.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will once again play host to Formula 1’s return on the weekend of March 17-19.

The 2023 party won’t stop on the racetrack as the F1 weekend in Jeddah has previously hosted some of the world’s biggest music acts to keep the adrenaline flowing long after the last engine has died down.

Chart-topping sensation Justin Bieber, R&B legend Jason Derulo and superstar DJ David Guetta performed to sell-out crowds in 2021, whilst 2022 saw the likes of the global super group Black Eyed Peas and Chris Brown entertain the fans on the circuit’s Main Stage after the racing action had ended.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company, said: “The presence of major motorsport events such as Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the Vision 2030 initiative set out to improve the lives of all Saudi citizens.”

“Not only does it provide a weekend full of entertainment for fans it also offers employment opportunities and previously unavailable work experience to our young men and women who are such an integral part of our event delivery team.”

“We will be offering fans a full 3-day programme of activity both on and off track that will appeal to sport and entertainment seekers alike. Our message, therefore, is clear: come to Jeddah next March not only to witness a spectacular race on F1’s fastest street circuit but also to discover all that this beautiful country has to offer.”

Tickets for the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go on sale soon.

