Saudi Crown Prince meets with special envoy for Ukraine’s president in Jeddah

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Special Envoy Rustem Umerov, September 20, 2022. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Special Envoy Rustem Umerov, September 20, 2022. (SPA)

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Rustem Umerov, a special envoy for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting held at al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to all international efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, adding that the Kingdom will continue making efforts to help mitigate the humanitarian consequences resulting from the crisis, SPA reported.

In February, Russia sent troops into Ukraine in what it called as a “special military operation.”

For his part, Umerov conveyed Zelenskyy’s greetings to King Salman and the Crown Prince and thanked the Kingdom for the humanitarian assistance it has provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

