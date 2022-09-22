Arab leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Arab leaders have extended their best wishes and congratulations to Saudi Arabia and its citizens as the Kingdom gears to mark its 92nd National Day.



Ahead of the National Day - marked on September 23 to commemorate the unification of the Kingdoms of Najd and Hijaz by King Abdulaziz in 1932 - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Kingdom and its people under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



“We have a lot of love in our hearts to the Kingdom and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed said via Twitter, adding that the UAE is proud of the bond between the two countries. “God willing, our present and our future are forever together.”



Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah also extended his best wishes to the Kingdom and its people in a cable sent to King Salman, Kuwait’s state news agency (KUNA) reported.



Emir Nawaf “praised the Kingdom’s blessed development and civil accomplishments,” and wished the country and its people progress and prosperity.



KUNA also reported that Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah sent a cable to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulating him on the Saudi National Day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also sent a cable to King Salman to mark the occasion.



Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said congratulated the Saudi leadership while expressing his hope the Kingdom will witness more prosperity and progress.



Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority revealed a spectacular array of events for the Kingdom’s 92nd national day.



While National Day itself falls on Friday, there will be 10 days packed with a variety of parades, musical performances, fireworks displays, and even a Saudi-themed Cirque du Soleil show.

