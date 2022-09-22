.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In photos: Saudi Space Commission meets key players in global space sector in Paris

  • Font
Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi attends a meeting at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi attends a meeting at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

In photos: Saudi Space Commission meets key players in global space sector in Paris

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Space Commission held several meetings with key global space industry players on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress in Paris over the past few days.

The Saudi space agency’s CEO Dr Mohammed bin Saud al-Tamimi met with Deputy Assistant to the Executive Secretary of the US National Space Council Chirag Parikh to discuss ways to enhance their cooperation and develop legislation to better regulate the sector.

Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi holds several meetings with top industry players at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi holds several meetings with top industry players at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Tamimi also met with President of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization Shri S. Somanath, and the CEO of the United Kingdom’s Space Agency Dr Paul Bate (separately) to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to boost their relations, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

SSC CEO Mohammed bin Saud al-Tamimi also held several meetings on the sidelines of the events. (Twitter)
SSC CEO Mohammed bin Saud al-Tamimi also held several meetings on the sidelines of the events. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

The SSC CEO also met with the United Arab Emirates Space Agency Chairperson Sarah al-Amiri, as well as other officials from major technology, aeronautical and astronautical companies like Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Sarah al-Amiri at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Sarah al-Amiri at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

Hosted by the French space agency CNES in Paris, the International Astronautical Congress offers the space sector a unique opportunity to meet with key industry players.

Saudi Space Commission meets with Airbus at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission meets with Airbus at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Visitors at the Saudi Space Commission's pavilion at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Visitors at the Saudi Space Commission's pavilion at IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

The event, in its 73rd edition, also marks CNES’s 60th anniversary and is being held under the theme ‘Space for all,’ as it also brought together startups, entrepreneurs, laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers which were looking to get involved in space activities.

Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi attends the opening of IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)
Saudi Space Commission CEO al-Tamimi attends the opening of IAC 2022 in Paris, France. (Twitter)

Read more:

The Saudi Space Commission strengthens collaboration in space field

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures new images of Jupiter

NASA’s James Webb space telescope captures ‘cosmic tarantula’

Saudi Space Commission, Huawei launch Saudi Arabia’s first tech experience center

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More