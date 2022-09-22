Under-construction building partially collapses in Abu Dhabi: Police

A building that was under construction partially collapsed in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s police force tweeted on Thursday.

Police and civil defense teams are reportedly dealing with the incident that took place in the al-Bateen area of Abu Dhabi City.

Authorities urged the public not to approach the site, and to seek information from official sources.

No information was provided about whether any injuries or deaths were caused by the collapse.

