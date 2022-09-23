Saudi National Day: Citizens to celebrate with fireworks, biggest-ever air show

Citizens across Saudi Arabia are set to mark the Kingdom’s journey and development as the country marks its 92nd National Day with air shows, and events paying homage to the nation’s heritage and culture.

Across the capital of Riyadh, streets have been adorned with green national flags, while major buildings and skyscrapers have been adorned with the country’s national colors as some 34 million residents across the country prepare to celebrate National Day.

In Riyadh, residents will be able to mark the National Day with a range of events and activities including a specially designed Cirque du Soleil show, art and musical shows and theatrical performances.

Fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft, will perform the biggest air show in the country’s history in 13 major cities. An acrobatic display will also by performed by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Jets and civilian aircraft can be viewed from Um Ajlan Park on Friday from 4 p.m.

The Royal Guard will conduct a parade at Riyadh Front to the tune of the national anthem played by a military band, ahead of a procession of classic cars on Friday from 9 p.m.

The sky will later light up with a spectacular firework show in front of al-Thaghr Plaza from 9 p.m.

This year, the national circus is presenting a specially designed Cirque du Soleil show entitled “The Wealth of a Nation” at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University theater.

Arab musicians Ahlam and Abady al-Johar will also perform a special show at the Abo Baker Salim stage.

The Ministry of Interior is organizing National Day festivities under the slogan “The Pride of The Nation” at Riyadh Front, featuring a live orchestra and 12 interactive pavilions.

Across Riyadh, shopping centers have also been decorated with flags, white and green balloons and new artwork released by the entertainment authority to celebrate the occasion.

In Jeddah, a huge seven-minute firework display on the coastline, a light-and-sound display show at Jeddah Art Promenade, and air and marine military shows, music concerts, and interactive festivals will also herald the 92nd National Day.

Similar activities will be staged across the Eastern Province and the southern and northern regions of the Kingdom.

Ahead of the National Day - marked on September 23 to commemorate the unification of the Kingdoms of Najd and Hijaz by King Abdulaziz in 1932 – Arab leaders extended their best wishes and congratulations to Saudi Arabia and its citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Kingdom and its people under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We have a lot of love in our hearts for the Kingdom and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed said via Twitter, adding that the UAE is proud of the bond between the two countries. “God willing, our present and our future are forever together.”

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also sent congratulations.

On social media, people in and outside the Kingdom rushed to congratulate Saudi on its National Day.

Seeing the vibrant colors of independence spreading joy and prosperity fills every heart with pride. Almighty Allah, bless Saudi Arabia with quick progress in all areas of life. Happy 92nd Saudi Arabian National Day! #saudinationalday92 #SaudiNationalDay2022 #SaudiNationalDay pic.twitter.com/iGs0Hv60DF — Yegertek (@yegertek) September 23, 2022

“Happy National Day! You have a glorious history to be proud of,” wrote one.

Another said: “A story whose glory spanned for 92 years, a story we boast about with love, pride and honor.”

Earlier this week, citizens across the Kingdom told Al Arabiya English of their patriotism, love and allegiance to their country.

For 28-year-old Saad al-Ruwaili, celebrating the Saudi National Day goes beyond the numbers and is rather a reminder of the deep values on which the Kingdom was built.

“Every year Saudi Arabia celebrates this National Day; I feel inside that I am part of every tribe and every region of Saudi Arabia,” he told Al Arabiya English.

May bin al-Amir, 24, based in Riyadh, said that National Day is a close occasion for every Saudi.

“The National Day is the anniversary of the founding of this dear country and its unity,” she said.

