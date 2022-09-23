Saudi National Day: King Salman voices pride in Kingdom’s glories

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz voiced pride in the country’s achievements as the Kingdom marked its 92nd National Day on Friday.



“We are proud of [our] country’s glories and its rank among nations. May God protect our homeland and [always bless it] with peace and stability,” King Salman said on Twitter.



Citizens across Saudi Arabia are set to mark the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day with air shows, and events paying homage to the nation’s heritage and culture.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Across the capital of Riyadh, streets have been adorned with green national flags, while major buildings and skyscrapers have been adorned with the country’s national colors.



Residents in the capital will be able to mark the National Day with a range of events and activities including a specially designed Cirque du Soleil show, art and musical shows and theatrical performances.



Ahead of the National Day - marked on September 23 to commemorate the unification of the Kingdoms of Najd and Hijaz by King Abdulaziz in 1932 – Arab leaders extended their best wishes and congratulations to Saudi Arabia and its citizens.



Earlier this week, citizens across the Kingdom told Al Arabiya English of their patriotism, love and allegiance to their country.



For 28-year-old Saad al-Ruwaili, celebrating the Saudi National Day goes beyond the numbers and is rather a reminder of the deep values on which the Kingdom was built.



“Every year Saudi Arabia celebrates this National Day; I feel inside that I am part of every tribe and every region of Saudi Arabia,” he told Al Arabiya English.



May bin al-Amir, 24, based in Riyadh, said that National Day is a close occasion for every Saudi.



“The National Day is the anniversary of the founding of this dear country and its unity,” she said.



Read more:

Airshows, fireworks, and Saudi-themed Cirque du Soleil: National Day events revealed