Saudi youth empowerment critical to Vision 2030, Princess Reema tells summit

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US has said supporting the empowerment of the Kingdom’s young generation is critical to ensure the continuation of the work of Vision 2030.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, spoke during the PRIORITY Summit, held in the US state of New York, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in which she stressed the importance in investing in the nation's youth.

“We Saudis are an emerging nation; 75 percent of our population are under the age of 35,” she said in her address, adding that the Kingdom has implemented strategies to build stronger job growth in the private sector, create entrepreneurship, sustainable development and renewable energy, and build a world-leading digital infrastructure.

She also said that as for the social level, the Kingdom has more women's empowerment, equity and cultural inclusion.

Princess Reema stated that the success of Saudi’s youth tomorrow “depends on our success today,” adding that the Kingdom has a strong belief in its young generation.

“I firmly believe that our priority should be our youth because they are representing the future and my confidence in what we can achieve together. There are no reservations to build a future in which each generation completes that responsibility to do its part in enabling and paving the way to the next, that is how the future is built together.”

The PRIORITY Summit was organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

