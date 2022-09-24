Abu Dhabi firefighters put out blaze after factory gas explosion

Firefighters in Abu Dhabi have put out a blaze after a gas cylinder exploded in a factory in an industrial estate in the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi Police said on its social media channels that the Civil Defense Authority responded to reports early on Saturday of a fire outbreak at a gas plant in the Abu Dhabi Industrial Zone.

Authorities said firefighters put out the fire and they are now in the cooling process.

A preliminary investigation has been launched to investigate the reasons of the explosion.

There were no reports of anyone injured in the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to circulate rumors and to get information from relevant and credible authorities in the emirate.

