Germany’s Scholz arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Saturday as part of a two-day visit to the Gulf region.



Scholz, accompanied by a sizeable industry delegation, was received at Jeddah airport on the Red Sea coast by Mecca region’s governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud.



Afterward, he went to Al Salam Royal Palace to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.









Scholz will head to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday evening and then to Qatar on Sunday.



