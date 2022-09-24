.
Germany’s Scholz arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

ولي العهد السعودي يستقبل أولاف شولتس والوفد المرافق له
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on September 24, 2022. (SPA)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Saturday as part of a two-day visit to the Gulf region.

Scholz, accompanied by a sizeable industry delegation, was received at Jeddah airport on the Red Sea coast by Mecca region’s governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud.

Afterward, he went to Al Salam Royal Palace to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Saudi Arabia on September 24, 2022 at the start of a two-day Gulf tour. (SPA)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Saudi Arabia on September 24, 2022 at the start of a two-day Gulf tour. (SPA)



Scholz will head to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday evening and then to Qatar on Sunday.

With AFP

