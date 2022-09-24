Saudi Crown Prince meets with senior US officials in Jeddah: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with senior US diplomats on Friday to discuss energy security, regional developments, and Riyadh’s mediation efforts that secured the release of American prisoners of war from Russia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

White House coordinator for the Middle East, Brett McGurk, Energy Advisor Amos Hochstein, and Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking all met with the Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah.

The SPA reported that bilateral ties were discussed as well as “the active follow up from the Jeddah Summit, particularly in the fields of energy security and investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.”

Yemen was also a point of discussion with the UN-mediated truce scheduled to expire on Oct. 2 and the Iran-backed Houthis refusing to discuss an extension of the ceasefire.

The SPA said that the US diplomats thanked the Crown Prince for his mediation efforts to secure the release of 10 POWs from Russia, including two American citizens.

