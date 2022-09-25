Saudi Arabia launches five projects to produce electricity using renewable energy
Saudi Arabia announced the launch of five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
SPA added that the projects were launched by the Saudi Power Procurement Company as part of the fourth stage of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which is under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy.
The scheme will include three projects to produce power through wind with a capacity reaching 1,800 megawatts and two projects to produce power through solar energy reaching a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, SPA added.
